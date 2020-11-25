How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Vikings

Week 10

Carolina Panthers (4-7) vs Minnesota Vikings (4-6)

U.S Bank Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

The Carolina Panthers put an end to their five-game losing skid this past Sunday with a dominating 20-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Lions. The Panthers pitched only the 2nd shutout of the 2020 NFL season and applied a ton of pressure on QB Matthew Stafford.

The Vikings are coming off a very disappointing home loss to the struggling Dallas Cowboys, but remain very much in the picture for a spot in the playoffs.

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) did not play last week in the team's win as he was ruled inactive after head coach Matt Rhule elected to play it safe and start a healthy P.J. Walker. You know that Bridgewater wants to return to action this week to go up against the Vikings - the team that drafted him and the organization that he was in charge of leading at the beginning of his career.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

