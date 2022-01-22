Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Titans vs Bengals

Getting you set for today's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Divisional Round

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) vs Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Bengals vs Titans score prediction

Nissan Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

Read More

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Trent Green)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Cincinnati Bengals Radio, Titans Radio Network

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Bengals publisher James Rapien & SI Titans publisher David Boclair

