How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

NFC Divisional Round

New York Giants (10-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Lincoln Financial Field, 8:15 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink, Dean Blandino)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Giants on TuneIn, Eagles on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Giants Country publisher Patricia Traina & Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz

