How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft + Receive Live Updates
Information on how to follow this weekend's NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. No more mock projections, speculation about who is going No. 1 overall, who is a first round pick versus who isn't - it all begins tonight. All of the information you need to take in this year's draft can be found below.
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Listen: Sirius XM, ESPN Radio, Westwood One Sports
Stream: fuboTV
Live updates: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE DRAFT TRACKER
Round 1: Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. EST
Rounds 2-3: Friday beginning at 7 p.m. EST
Rounds 4-7: Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. EST
