How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft + Receive Live Updates

Information on how to follow this weekend's NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. No more mock projections, speculation about who is going No. 1 overall, who is a first round pick versus who isn't - it all begins tonight. All of the information you need to take in this year's draft can be found below. 

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Listen: Sirius XM, ESPN Radio, Westwood One Sports

Stream: fuboTV

Live updates: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE DRAFT TRACKER

Round 1: Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. EST

Rounds 2-3: Friday beginning at 7 p.m. EST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. EST

