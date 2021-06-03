Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Ian Thomas on Sam Darnold: 'He's the Quarterback That We Need'

The veteran tight end believes Sam Darnold is the answer.
Author:
Publish date:

So far, it seems like new Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been impressing his teammates with his work ethic, the way he demands the huddle, and so on. 

Last week, running back Christian McCaffrey complimented Darnold saying, "He's very sharp and I think that's something that's very exciting early. Obviously, he's very talented and he throws a great ball but his decision-making has been very good. He's smart, he knows where to go with the ball. He's confident. I love how everyone is responding to his urgency."

Wednesday afternoon, tight end Ian Thomas had a chance to speak with reporters and echoed some of the same sentiments but even went a step farther in his praise for Darnold. 

"It's been pretty good. Sam is a great quarterback. He's a great guy, he does everything right, he wants everything to be perfect and I think that's the quarterback that we need."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13683614_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Burns Pleased with Additions to Defense, Believes Panthers Will Have a Top Unit

Untitled design
GM Report

Ian Thomas on Sam Darnold: 'He's the Quarterback That We Need'

zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: DJ Moore Press Conference 6/2

Untitled design
News

Matt Rhule Comments on Robby Anderson's Absence at OTAs

Untitled design
GM Report

Predicting the Madden 22 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

USATSI_15177413_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What to Expect from Christian McCaffrey in 2021

USATSI_11320216_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Sign WR C.J. Saunders, Waive QB/TE Tommy Stevens

Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 1.56.46 PM
GM Report

Breaking Down Where the Panthers' Money is Being Spent