Ian Thomas on Sam Darnold: 'He's the Quarterback That We Need'

So far, it seems like new Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been impressing his teammates with his work ethic, the way he demands the huddle, and so on.

Last week, running back Christian McCaffrey complimented Darnold saying, "He's very sharp and I think that's something that's very exciting early. Obviously, he's very talented and he throws a great ball but his decision-making has been very good. He's smart, he knows where to go with the ball. He's confident. I love how everyone is responding to his urgency."

Wednesday afternoon, tight end Ian Thomas had a chance to speak with reporters and echoed some of the same sentiments but even went a step farther in his praise for Darnold.

"It's been pretty good. Sam is a great quarterback. He's a great guy, he does everything right, he wants everything to be perfect and I think that's the quarterback that we need."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.