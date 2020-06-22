If Reinstated, Should the Panthers Consider Josh Gordon?

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has officially applied for reinstatement into the NFL, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

Gordon has an immense amount of potential and at one point and time was viewed as one of the best receivers in the game. In his second NFL season, he totaled 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. However, his NFL stardom didn't last much longer as he was suspended back-to-back seasons for violations of league substance abuse policy.

Gordon has a troubled past and it's hard to turn a blind eye to. For any team that is considering signing him, they will be taking a huge risk, but he would likely be a cheap risk. He has been suspended by the NFL on several occasions for failing drug tests. Gordon also was arrested in 2014 in Raleigh, North Carolina for a DWI. Long story short, Gordon comes with a large amount of baggage, but also a ton of freakish ability on the field.

Should Gordon be reinstated by the league, does it make sense for the Panthers to consider signing him? Absolutely not.

Matt Rhule is trying to establish his brand and culture by doing things the right way and all Gordon would be is a distraction. As talented as he is, it just doesn't make any sense for the Panthers to even warrant the idea.

So why even ask the question, you may ask? Well, despite the Panthers having a solid trio of D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson, they don't really have a big, physical receiver that can go make all of the tough, contested catches. Keith Kirkwood (6'3", 210 lbs) is the biggest receiver on the Panthers roster, but lacks experience. Kirkwood has only played in nine total games and only has 13 receptions, 209 yards and two touchdowns to his name. Needless to say, Carolina should still be searching for that big bodied receiver - it just shouldn't be Josh Gordon. Not now, not ever.

I do believe Josh Gordon should get another chance in the league, it's just not a good fit in Carolina.

Do you think the Panthers should entertain the idea of bringing in Josh Gordon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.