Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Loss to Baltimore
BAL 0 - 3 - 7 - 10 -- 20
CAR 0 - 3 - 0 - 0 -- 3
PASSING
Sam Darnold 1/2 16 yards
Will Grier 11/14 144 yards
PJ Walker 1/8 8 yards
RUSHING
Chuba Hubbard 9 carries 24 yards
Spencer Brown 4 carries 2 yards
Darius Clark 2 carries, 1 yard
RECEIVING
Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 receptions, 50 yards
Chuba Hubbard 2 receptions, 29 yards
Shi Smith 2 receptions, 35 yards
Tommy Tremble 2 receptions, 18 yards
Robby Anderson 1 reception, 16 yards
Giovanni Ricci 1 reception, 11 yards
Krishawn Hogan 1 reception, 8 yards
Spencer Brown 1 reception, 1 yard
DEFENSE
Josh Bynes 10 tackles
Clay Johnston 8 tackles
Sean Chandler 5 tackles, 1 PBU
Doug Middleton 5 tackles, 1 TFL
Jalen Julius 5 tackles
Jonathan Celestin 4 tackles, 1 TFL
Sam Franklin 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hit
Christian Miller 3 tackles, 1 QB hit
Phil Hoskins 3 tackles
Yetur Gross-Matos 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Frankie Luvu 3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
Walter Palmore 2 tackles
Daviyon Nixon 2 tackles
Keith Taylor 2 tackles
Paddy Fisher 2 tackles
Myles Hartsfield 2 tackles
Jeremy Chinn 2 tackles
Julian Stanford 2 tackles
Stanley Thomas-Oliver III 2 tackles
Morgan Fox 1 tackle
LaDarius Wiley 1 tackle
Kenny Robinson 1 tackle
Bravvion Roy 1 tackle
DaQuan Jones 1 tackle
Frank Herron 1 tackle
Brian Burns 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Rashaan Melvin 1 tackle
Haason Reddick 1 INT, 1 PBU
Derrick Brown 1 PBU
KICK RETURN
Shi Smith 1 KR, 16 yards
PUNT RETURN
C.J. Saunder 1 PR, 6 yards
David Moore 1 PR, 9 yards
KICKING
Joey Slye 1/2 (50%) 41 long
PUNTING
Joseph Charlton 6 punts, 269 yards (44.8 avg), 1 inside the 20
TEAM STATS (BAL | CAR)
First downs: 24 | 8
3rd down eff.: 10/17 (59%) | 2/11 (18%)
4th down eff.: 1/1 (100%) | 0/1 (0%)
Total yards: 354 | 189
Passing yards: 187 | 156
Rushing yards: 167 | 33
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.