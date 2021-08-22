Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Loss to Baltimore

BAL 0 - 3 - 7 - 10 -- 20

CAR 0 - 3 - 0 - 0 -- 3

PASSING

Sam Darnold 1/2 16 yards

Will Grier 11/14 144 yards

PJ Walker 1/8 8 yards

RUSHING

Chuba Hubbard 9 carries 24 yards

Spencer Brown 4 carries 2 yards

Darius Clark 2 carries, 1 yard

RECEIVING

Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 receptions, 50 yards

Chuba Hubbard 2 receptions, 29 yards

Shi Smith 2 receptions, 35 yards

Tommy Tremble 2 receptions, 18 yards

Robby Anderson 1 reception, 16 yards

Giovanni Ricci 1 reception, 11 yards

Krishawn Hogan 1 reception, 8 yards

Spencer Brown 1 reception, 1 yard

DEFENSE

Josh Bynes 10 tackles

Clay Johnston 8 tackles

Sean Chandler 5 tackles, 1 PBU

Doug Middleton 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Jalen Julius 5 tackles

Jonathan Celestin 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Sam Franklin 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hit

Christian Miller 3 tackles, 1 QB hit

Phil Hoskins 3 tackles

Yetur Gross-Matos 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Frankie Luvu 3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

Walter Palmore 2 tackles

Daviyon Nixon 2 tackles

Keith Taylor 2 tackles

Paddy Fisher 2 tackles

Myles Hartsfield 2 tackles

Jeremy Chinn 2 tackles

Julian Stanford 2 tackles

Stanley Thomas-Oliver III 2 tackles

Morgan Fox 1 tackle

LaDarius Wiley 1 tackle

Kenny Robinson 1 tackle

Bravvion Roy 1 tackle

DaQuan Jones 1 tackle

Frank Herron 1 tackle

Brian Burns 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Rashaan Melvin 1 tackle

Haason Reddick 1 INT, 1 PBU

Derrick Brown 1 PBU

KICK RETURN

Shi Smith 1 KR, 16 yards

PUNT RETURN

C.J. Saunder 1 PR, 6 yards

David Moore 1 PR, 9 yards

KICKING

Joey Slye 1/2 (50%) 41 long

PUNTING

Joseph Charlton 6 punts, 269 yards (44.8 avg), 1 inside the 20

TEAM STATS (BAL | CAR)

First downs: 24 | 8

3rd down eff.: 10/17 (59%) | 2/11 (18%)

4th down eff.: 1/1 (100%) | 0/1 (0%)

Total yards: 354 | 189

Passing yards: 187 | 156

Rushing yards: 167 | 33

