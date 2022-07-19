Information on the New Panthers' Helmet + How to Enter Helmet Giveaway

The Carolina Panthers will be shaking things up a bit in 2022 not only with their play on the field but with what they wear on gameday. Tuesday morning, the team revealed a new alternative black helmet that will debut in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

According to the team's release, this will be the only time the team wears the new helmets during the 2022 season. The NFL relaxed its rule on restricting teams to having just one helmet option. Over the past several weeks other teams around the league have revealed an alternate helmet such as the Atlanta Falcons (red), New Orleans Saints (black), Cincinnati Bengals (white), Houston Texans (red), New England Patriots (white), and Philadelphia Eagles (kelly green).

Panthers PR also shared a couple of quotes from Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn who were each featured in the team's video unveiling the new lids.

Brian Burns: "Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing. Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side. When I saw this, I was like, 'This will be tough.' Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together."

Jeremy Chinn: "Oh yeah, it matters. It sets the tone. Guys will be fired up, for sure. I know fans have wanted it for a long time. The all-black is one of my favorite uniforms anyway. So this is like the icing on top."

If you are a big fan of the new helmets, well, the Panthers are going to give you a chance to win one. Click here to enter for a chance to win an authentic black helmet.

