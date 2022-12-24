Initial Reactions to the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

The Carolina Panthers absolutely bullied the Detroit Lions on Saturday and with the win, moved to 6-9 on the season. Here are a few quick thoughts from this afternoon's action.

Returning to form

The Panthers' rushing attack was limited to just 21 yards on the ground just six days ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers but returned to its identity in a big way on Saturday rushing for a franchise-record 321 yards in the win over Detroit. D'Onta Foreman rushed for 165 yards on 21 carries while Chuba Hubbard went for 125 yards on 12 carries.

Not allowing "it" to get in the way

Steve Wilks has talked about this all season long. The team has to find a way to not allow it to get in the way, whatever it may be. Today it could be the record freezing temps or the ability to overcome last week's performance and get back on track offensively. Either way, they were able to overcome it and get back in the win column.

Another clean day for Sam

Sam Darnold continues to do a great job of protecting the football as he has yet to throw an interception in any of his four starts this season. Thanks to a terrific day on the ground, Darnold wasn't asked to do all that much but he still made some big-time throws including a 36-yard pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. and a 47-yard bomb to DJ Moore. He finished the day completing 15-of-22 passes for 250 yards and one score.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.