Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick RB Chuba Hubbard

Schuyler Callihan: A+

I love the value that the Panthers are getting in this pick. Carolina's backfield is rather bare and when you have a chance to add a talented back like Chuba Hubbard, you do it. He's a tough, physical back that will fight and scrap for every yard. He did have an ankle injury but if he is fully healthy, he will be a force in the Carolina backfield alongside Christian McCaffrey.

Matt Welch: A-

Hubbard provides a solid backup option for Christian McCaffrey. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns at Oklahoma State as a redshirt sophomore, so he knows how to be productive. The injury woes concern me a bit, but he’s not coming to Carolina to be a workhorse unless McCaffrey goes down again.

Jason Hewitt: B+

Last year was proof that Christian McCaffrey’s workload has been way too high as of late. With Mike Davis in Atlanta, the Panthers need a new RB to change the pace sometimes. Hubbard was a very productive running back behind a solid offensive line at Oklahoma State. He might not have that luxury in Carolina, but he won’t have to be the feature back as of now.

Blake Johnson: B

Hubbard is a guy that can provide a breather for CMC. We’ve seen Chuba produce great numbers at Oklahoma State in the rushing game. With CMC coming off an injury-ridden season, it’s imperative Carolina takes the workload off him a bit. I believe Chuba can come in and be a 3-down back. Side note: Hubbard was a decently effective kick returner in 2018.

