Injury Updates Brady Christensen & Austin Corbett

The starting five on the Panthers' offensive line felt like a game of musical chairs a year ago. Guys were in and out of the lineup due to performance, injuries, and so on.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, GM Scott Fitterer placed an emphasis on improving that group and did so by drafting Ikem Ekwonu in the first round and signing guards Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman in free agency. For the most part, the Panthers were able to keep the same starting five together for much of the season. Bozeman went down with an injury in the preseason which allowed Pat Elflein to take hold of the starting center job to begin the year. Elflein went down with a hip injury in mid-October and was required to have season-ending surgery. Bozeman stepped in and helped take the offensive line to another level.

Although the season has come to an end, Carolina couldn't quite get out of the season completely unscathed. Starting guards Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett left Sunday's game against New Orleans and did not return. Monday afternoon, Fitterer provided the media with an update on each of them.

"Unfortunately, Corbett did tear his ACL. He was in good spirits about it. He's been healthy his whole life. He did tear his ACL but is a guy that will be back probably right around the start of the season. We'll have to see how he progresses. And then Brady Christensen did fracture his ankle. Two significant injuries but we'll see how they recover."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.