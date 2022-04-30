Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 3rd Round Pick QB Matt Corral

Schuyler Callihan: B-

After Malik Willis went off the board, you knew the Panthers were going to try and scrap their way into the third round. Corral comes from an RPO-heavy system which gets the ball out of his hands quickly. My biggest concern with him is reading coverages downfield and going through progressions. Only giving up a 4th and a 3rd next year isn't too bad and if they don't like the progress he makes as a rookie, they can take another swing at the position in next year's draft.

Blake Johnson: B-

Corral can spin the ball with the best of em. He has elite arm strength and accuracy at times. The only thing he needs to work on in his consistency and taking less hits than he did in college. I think trading up was well worth it as Matt has a chance to be the starter by week 1.

Matt Welch: A-

Trading up for Matt Corral is a move that seemed to make sense for Carolina, who was determined to find a QB somehow this weekend. Corral is a competitor if nothing else and that can help lead to gritty wins. It can also lead to mistakes. Corral may not be the starter Day 1, and that could benefit him greatly, depending on what Carolina continues to do in the QB market. Drafting Corral at least gives Carolina a fresh body in the room to create competition.

Jarrett Bailey: B+

Getting Corral where they did is tremendous value for the Panthers. He can redshirt a season, and depending on how 2022 pans out for Sam Darnold, compete for the starting job in 2023.

