Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 4th Round Pick LB Brandon Smith

Schuyler Callihan: B-

Smith has the potential to mold into a quality starter but it's going to take some time. At first, he will likely make his mark on special teams and be a sub linebacker that sees minimal defensive snaps. That said, this was a major need for the Panthers coming in to day three and they were aggressive by going up and getting their guy.

Blake Johnson: B+

Brandon Smith is an extremely athletic LB. The Penn State product racked up 81 tackles in 2021 for the Nittany Lions and is a stout run defender. Where I would like to see Smith improve is in his pass defense. With just one INT in his collegiate career, he’ll have to improve in coverage to be an every down type player for this defense. Nonetheless, he has more than enough athletic ability to do so.

Matt Welch: B+

Brandon Smith seems to fit the mold of a lot of previous Carolina linebackers - raw and athletic. He can play anywhere in the linebacking corps and possesses a ton of athleticism. He’s one of those “find the ball, tackle the ball” type guys, which was a lot like Thomas Davis was coming out of college. He has decent coverage skills, can rush the QB and be serviceable against the run. If he can put it all together, he should be able to crack the starting lineup. He should add a nice lift to the existing group.

Tyler Ball: B+

Having depth at Linebacker is just what the doctor ordered. Brandon Smith in the fourth round is a good pick up for the Panthers that will add depth as well as skill to help with rotations and possible injuries. Smith is sharp when it comes to spotting and executing on rush and scramble plays. His film shows he’s aggressive at helping to collapse a pocket but also patient enough to stay back and break up the passes. Fitterer is 3/3 of solid picks in my book for the 2022 draft.

