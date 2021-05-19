Is Christian McCaffrey Hinting at a Jersey Number Change?

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey currently wears No. 22 but posted a picture on Instagram with a photoshop version of him in a No. 5 Panthers jersey - the number he wore during his time in college at Stanford.

It certainly seems like McCaffrey is considering the switch but it would be a pretty expensive decision if he decides to follow through with it. Any returning NFL player that makes a number change will have to buy up the entire inventory of jerseys from the jersey number they are switching out of. For a player of McCaffrey's caliber, that could be roughly $1 million based on a recent estimate of what Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would have had to pay.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.