Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Is Christian McCaffrey Hinting at a Jersey Number Change?

The Panthers star running back might be changing his jersey number.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL eased up on jersey number restrictions this offseason by allowing players to choose from a wider range of numbers.

The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey currently wears No. 22 but posted a picture on Instagram with a photoshop version of him in a No. 5 Panthers jersey - the number he wore during his time in college at Stanford.

It certainly seems like McCaffrey is considering the switch but it would be a pretty expensive decision if he decides to follow through with it. Any returning NFL player that makes a number change will have to buy up the entire inventory of jerseys from the jersey number they are switching out of. For a player of McCaffrey's caliber, that could be roughly $1 million based on a recent estimate of what Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would have had to pay.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13615421_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is Christian McCaffrey Hinting at a Jersey Number Change?

zoom_3
GM Report

WATCH: Daviyon Nixon Discusses Learning Panthers' Defense, Adjusting to NFL

USATSI_15247205_168388579_lowres
GM Report

3 Biggest Question Marks for the Panthers Heading into OTAs

USATSI_15020599_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Jeremy Chinn Joins The Jim Rome Show

USATSI_15365978_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Re-Sign LB Julian Stanford

USATSI_15311375_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Five Panthers With the Most to Prove in 2021

USATSI_16090320_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Expectations for Panthers Rookie RB Chuba Hubbard

USATSI_15072511_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers 'Easing In' Rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Until Fully Healthy