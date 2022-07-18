Skip to main content

Is Christian McCaffrey Still a Top 10 Back? NFL Execs Weigh In

Although he's been injured, CMC remains highly thought of.

Over the last few weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has been releasing a list of the top ten players at each position which was voted on by 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players. 

Despite playing in just ten games over the past two seasons, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is still viewed as a top ten running back in the league, although he's not quite as high as he once was checking in at No. 7 on the list. 

"Voters aren't sure what to make of McCaffrey, who has proved brittle since signing a four-year, $64 million extension in the 2020 offseason.

"Not as dynamic as some others, can't stay healthy," said an NFC exec of McCaffrey, who has missed 23 games the past two seasons. "I'm guessing Carolina will give him less touches in efforts to preserve him."

"Did you see Carolina's offense after he went down?" an AFC scout said. "He makes the game easier for everyone when he's in there. He draws attention from the defense that you can't duplicate."

"[McCaffrey will] be higher on this list next year," an NFL offensive coach said. "He's still young."

It's hard to disagree with the ranking due to the health issues. The best ability is availability. When he plays, there aren't many backs that are better than him, if any. Should he return to his durable form in 2022, you can expect those around the league to view him as the best or second best back in the league once again. 

