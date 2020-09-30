Is Robby Anderson the Panthers New No. 1 WR?

After the first three games of the season, new Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is flourishing in his role on the Carolina offense. Through those three games, Anderson leads the team in both receptions (20), receiving yards (278) and receiving touchdowns (1). Better yet, Anderson has quietly become one of the better receiver in the entire league as he sits in the top ten in both receptions and receiving yards.

For the better part of his short four year career in the NFL, many folks around the league labeled Anderson as just a deep ball threat, but he can do so much more than just take the top off the defense. He has shown that he can do damage underneath and be a reliable go-to target for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

"Robby has just been a true pro. He's a guy that comes in the building and you don't even know he's here because he's so quiet, he's just all about ball when he's here," Bridgewater said. "You can tell he's a guy who really loves the game. He goes out there with a chip on his shoulder, he plays angry, he plays like he's pissed off every snap and that's something that you like to see. He's a guy who desires to be great in this league and he's been doing everything that we've asked of him."

Pretty soon, Anderson won't be flying under the radar and will be someone every opposing defense has to account for on every single play. The connection between he and Bridgewater is just getting started and will likely continue to improve as the season moves along.

Although it's a short sample size, you could make the argument that Anderson has overtaken DJ Moore as the No. 1 option in the passing game. Moore has 14 receptions for 239 yards, which isn't all that far off from Anderson, but Bridgewater seems to go in Anderson's direction when they need to make a big play or move the sticks. There's still a lot of season left, but Anderson is certainly trending in the direction of being the go-to guy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.