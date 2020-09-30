SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Is Robby Anderson the Panthers New No. 1 WR?

Schuyler Callihan

After the first three games of the season, new Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is flourishing in his role on the Carolina offense. Through those three games, Anderson leads the team in both receptions (20), receiving yards (278) and receiving touchdowns (1). Better yet, Anderson has quietly become one of the better receiver in the entire league as he sits in the top ten in both receptions and receiving yards. 

For the better part of his short four year career in the NFL, many folks around the league labeled Anderson as just a deep ball threat, but he can do so much more than just take the top off the defense. He has shown that he can do damage underneath and be a reliable go-to target for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

"Robby has just been a true pro. He's a guy that comes in the building and you don't even know he's here because he's so quiet, he's just all about ball when he's here," Bridgewater said. "You can tell he's a guy who really loves the game. He goes out there with a chip on his shoulder, he plays angry, he plays like he's pissed off every snap and that's something that you like to see. He's a guy who desires to be great in this league and he's been doing everything that we've asked of him."

Pretty soon, Anderson won't be flying under the radar and will be someone every opposing defense has to account for on every single play. The connection between he and Bridgewater is just getting started and will likely continue to improve as the season moves along.

Although it's a short sample size, you could make the argument that Anderson has overtaken DJ Moore as the No. 1 option in the passing game. Moore has 14 receptions for 239 yards, which isn't all that far off from Anderson, but Bridgewater seems to go in Anderson's direction when they need to make a big play or move the sticks. There's still a lot of season left, but Anderson is certainly trending in the direction of being the go-to guy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers 9/30 Injury Report

The full list of injuries that were provided from the Panthers Wednesday practice

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Cardinals

Getting you set for this week's Panthers game vs the Arizona Cardinals.

Schuyler Callihan

Grading Mike Davis' First Start as a Panther

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 3 Report Card

Grading all three sides of the ball from the Panthers' week three win over the Chargers.

Schuyler Callihan

How Rasul Douglas' Phone Call to Matt Rhule Helped the Panthers

Rasul Douglas Taking on Leadership Role

Schuyler Callihan

Week 3: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Here are the good, bad, and ugly sides to Sunday's game

Jason Hewitt

Matt Rhule Unveils the 3 Steps to His Rebuilding Blueprint

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knows how to rebuild a program and is trying to do it again in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Around the NFC South: Week 3 Recap

Looking back at the results from week three in the NFC South Division

Schuyler Callihan

Mike Davis Talks Emotions of TD After Anniversary of Father's Passing

Running back Mike Davis had the Panthers lone touchdown on Sunday vs the Chargers.

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Matt Rhule Begins New Tradition After Wins

Carolina celebrates first win of the season in the locker room

Schuyler Callihan