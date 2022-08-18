Is TE Eric Ebron Interested in Joining the Panthers?

The Panthers could use a body or two at tight end right now and there just happens to be one that might be interested in joining the team.

Following a report that Tommy Tremble was not participating in a drill with tight ends on Wednesday, veteran free agent tight end Eric Ebron sent a message to the Panthers' front office on Twitter.

Ebron, a former first round pick of the Detroit Lions, played at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, North Carolina prior to attending the University of North Carolina from 2011-13. In eight year NFL career, Ebron has recorded 351 receptions for 3,837 yards, and 33 touchdowns. He has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to his four years with the Lions.

Ian Thomas took a shot to the ribs along the sideline near the end of training camp and has yet to return to practice. Head coach Matt Rhule said that he had "banged up cartilage" and would be out close to two weeks. The team recently waived Nate Becker as part of the first round of cuts and on Wednesday, they released Ryan Izzo to make room for linebacker Josh Watson. Colin Thompson, Stephen Sullivan, Giovanni Ricci, Josh Babicz, and Jared Scott are the only healthy tight ends on the roster at the moment.

