Yesterday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have decided to move on from Cam Newton and begin their search for a new quarterback. Their search was short and successful as they signed eight-year NFL veteran Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and his previous two with the New Orleans Saints. He also had a short stint with the New York Jets in between.

Bridgewater provides experience and leadership to a team that is replacing a guy in Newton, who was the face of the Panthers franchise since he was drafted in 2011. Injuries are the biggest concern when it comes to Bridgewater. He suffered a torn ACL in a team practice prior to the start of the 2016 season that kept him out all of 2016 and 99% of 2017 (he threw two passes late in the fourth quarter of a Week 15 win). But after relishing during his opportunities in New Orleans, Bridgewater is healthy and ready to take charge of his own NFL team again. So, now the question must be asked: Is Teddy Bridgewater a franchise quarterback?

The former 2014 first round pick out of Louisville proved that despite previous injuries in years past, he still has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Bridgewater came in for relief for Drew Brees in 2019 when Brees suffered an injury that left him out for a few weeks. In that time, Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter for New Orleans and in those five games he threw for nine touchdowns, 1,370 yards, and just two interceptions. Having a nine to two TD/INT ratio is very impressive at the NFL level, but going 5-0 during his time as a starter is what Panther fans should be most excited about. He has once again proven that he is a guy who can step in and be a leader for his team and lead them to victories.

Prior to his injuries, Bridgewater was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL when he was a member of the Vikings. In fact, he made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he threw for 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns. When healthy, Bridgewater provides great decision making and quick legs to extend plays, which then leads to chances for him to show off his incredible arm strength. Some people have compared Bridgewater's play to how Joe Burrow played for the LSU Tigers this past season, which works out great because Joe Brady is now the offensive coordinator for Carolina. Bridgewater will be a perfect fit for Joe Brady's new offense that he will implement in 2020, and even has a similar playing style to Newton.

When healthy, Bridgewater has already proven he can be the face of a franchise and lead his teams to wins. I believe he can be a franchise quarterback for Carolina and will fit in nicely with the Panthers schemes and culture. It may take some time to get acquainted with his new team and new offense, but a resurgence in Carolina could be what’s best for both the Carolina Panthers and Bridgewater's career.

How do you feel about bringing in Bridgewater? Do you think he is a franchise QB? Should they have kept Cam? Let us know in the comments below and interact with us on social media.

Be sure to follow Panther Maven as we will keep you posted with the most up-to-date info about your Carolina Panthers as it has been announced.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_