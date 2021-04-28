Jason Hewitt's Final 2021 Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 8: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Competition breeds excellence, right? Sam Darnold might not be the only quarterback ready to start in Charlotte. It was reported that the Panthers have their eye on a particularly special quarterback, and I truly believe that Justin Fields is their guy. Fields is QB2 in my book. In most draft classes, he would probably be the first quarterback off the board. His arm talent is through the roof, his football intelligence is stellar, and his heart is definitely in the right place. Fields could be the franchise quarterback this team has been longing for since Cam Newton's departure.

Round 2, Pick 39: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

Eichenberg is one of the most technically sound offensive linemen in this year's draft. He's a machine in the run game and has proven to be reliable in pass protection as well. Eichenberg's film shows that his footwork consistently puts him in excellent positions on the line of scrimmage as well as the second level. Eichenberg is one of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft, and it would be great to see him in the black and blue. He is only going to improve with experience, which could be great news for Panthers fans.

Round 3, Pick 73: TE Brevin Jordan (Miami)

It's time for the Panthers to find a true replacement to Greg Olsen, and Brevin Jordan could be the perfect player to fill that role. Jordan is a playmaker who has great size and athleticism at the tight end position. He's able to line up at multiple spots in Joe Brady's formations and is an absolute monster after the catch. Jordan could be a dangerous weapon for the offense to utilize in 2021.

Round 4, Pick 113: CB Trill Williams (Syracuse)

The Panthers may have addressed the cornerback position in free agency, but that doesn't mean that they're done with adding depth. Trill Williams would be a solid pick in the later rounds. His long 6'0, 208 lb. frame along with his low 4.4s 40-time may catch Fitterer's eyes as a nickel corner. He plays a versatile and physical brand of football that seems like a perfect match with Phil Snow's defense.

Round 5, Pick 151: WR Dazz Newsome (North Carolina)

We're going local with this pick, which will probably make a lot of Panthers fans very happy. The Panthers still need to find someone to replace Curtis Samuel, and Dazz Newsome could fill that role and then some. Newsome is a YAC monster and a solid pass catcher as well. He has the intangibles to match his skill set, which is especially important as a slot receiver in the NFL. With the tools he has, Newsome could potentially start at the slot position and open things up for a potentially dangerous offense.

Round 6, Pick 191: FS Caden Sterns (Texas)

This is the pick the Panthers received for Teddy Bridgewater, and Scott Fitterer can easily take advantage of this fantastic late-round opportunity. Caden Sterns could be a great complement to Jeremy Chinn in the secondary. While Chinn is great in the run game and okay in the passing game, Sterns is the complete opposite. Sterns has proven to be fantastic in both man and zone coverage while his run-stuffing abilities could improve. He could be a solid NFL free safety who could start sooner than later because of his coverage skills. If he falls to Carolina in one of the late rounds, the move could be a steal.

Round 6, Pick 192: RB Jermar Jefferson (Oklahoma State)

Jefferson would be a great fit in Joe Brady's scheme because of his abilities to quickly change direction, gain consistent yards, and catch the ball out of the backfield. He had a solid career at Oklahoma State and has the tools to succeed on the professional level. He has proven to be dangerous in open space as well, which is greatly beneficial on check-down passes. I'd love to see Carolina take a chance on him.

Round 6, Pick 220: LB Grant Stuard (Houston)

Stuard is undersized at the linebacker position with his 5'11, 230-pound frame. However, he plays with maximum effort all the time, which perfectly aligns with Matt Rhule's hard-nosed football ideology. Stuard plays with explosiveness, but his lack of size may limit him on defense. His contributions on special teams are what stand out, and he could potentially be an ace in that role with the Panthers.

