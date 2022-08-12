Jaycee Horn is Ryan Clark's No. 1 Breakout Player for 2022

Panthers fans didn't get to see much of 2021 first round pick Jaycee Horn as a rookie as he went down in Week 3 suffering multiple broken bones in his foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Although it was a very small sample size, Horn lived up to the billing of a top ten pick, allowing just two catches for a grand total of 18 yards on 69 coverage snaps. Flat out impressive.

Heading into the 2022 season, the expectations are through the roof for Horn and not just locally either. ESPN's Ryan Clark recently tabbed Horn as his No. 1 breakout player for the upcoming season.

"He's long. He's fast. He's quick. We already saw a little bit of what he could do early on in the season last year. This offseason he's been absolutely amazing. Highlight after highlight at practice. I expect him to show us why he went a pick before Patrick Surtain II, who is also absolutely phenomenal. Jaycee Horn is my number one breakout star. Jaycee Horn, year one to year two, fresh off of injury, he's going to be that dude."

Clark's Top 5 Breakout Players:

1. CB Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers

2. QB Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

3. WR Elijah Moore - New York Jets

4. RB Javonte Williams - Denver Broncos

5. DT Christian Barmore - New England Patriots

