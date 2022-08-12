Skip to main content

Jaycee Horn is Ryan Clark's No. 1 Breakout Player for 2022

Do the Panthers have a rising star at cornerback?

Panthers fans didn't get to see much of 2021 first round pick Jaycee Horn as a rookie as he went down in Week 3 suffering multiple broken bones in his foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Although it was a very small sample size, Horn lived up to the billing of a top ten pick, allowing just two catches for a grand total of 18 yards on 69 coverage snaps. Flat out impressive.

Heading into the 2022 season, the expectations are through the roof for Horn and not just locally either. ESPN's Ryan Clark recently tabbed Horn as his No. 1 breakout player for the upcoming season.

"He's long. He's fast. He's quick. We already saw a little bit of what he could do early on in the season last year. This offseason he's been absolutely amazing. Highlight after highlight at practice. I expect him to show us why he went a pick before Patrick Surtain II, who is also absolutely phenomenal. Jaycee Horn is my number one breakout star. Jaycee Horn, year one to year two, fresh off of injury, he's going to be that dude."

Clark's Top 5 Breakout Players:

1. CB Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2. QB Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

3. WR Elijah Moore - New York Jets

4. RB Javonte Williams - Denver Broncos

5. DT Christian Barmore - New England Patriots

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18497770_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Starters to Play in Preseason Game vs Washington

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_18541902_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Three Things to Watch for in Panthers' Preseason Game vs Commanders

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_18782403_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Matt Rhule Reveals QB Plan for Preseason Game vs Washington

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
USATSI_15143412_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Fan Fest

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_17550187_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Browns 'Considering' Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_16741583_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Information for 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

By Schuyler CallihanAug 11, 2022 10:48 AM EDT
BIg 12 or BOLT (5)
GM Report

Can the Panthers Have One of the Best Safety Duos in the NFL? Xavier Woods Thinks So

By Schuyler CallihanAug 11, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
USATSI_11491341_168388579_lowres
GM Report

On the Prowl Ep. 4: All-Time Panthers Fantasy Draft

By Schuyler CallihanAug 11, 2022 9:47 AM EDT