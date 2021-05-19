Jeremy Chinn Joins The Jim Rome Show

The Panthers young star talks about getting left out of the rookie of the year conversation in 2020.

On Tuesday, Carolina Panthers star safety Jeremy Chinn joined The Jim Rome Show to talk about his incredible rookie season, getting snubbed for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and how his teammates complimented his playing style.

Chinn finished the 2020 season with 117 tackles, five QB hits, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, and one sack. Very few players put up those types of numbers as a rookie, let alone as a 2nd round pick.

Rome asked Chinn if he felt snubbed for Defensive Rookie of the Year, which was awarded to Washington's Chase Young.

"I definitely feel like I was overlooked coming from the situation I came from coming from a small school, being a late 2nd round pick. There are always those factors that come into decision-makers' minds but it's definitely motivation to continue to move forward. I know that I've got my name on some radars now so I'll take advantage of that having this opportunity now and set me up in a good position moving forward."

Rome also mentioned how veteran players such as LB Tahir Whitehead talked about the level of intensity Chinn brings to the game and how everyone on the field needs to match that.

"That's always the way I've played the game, it's the only way I know how to play the game and that's at 100%. If I'm doing something, I'm going to do it at the highest ability that I know how to. It definitely means a lot coming from the older guys. It's encouraging hearing those words and talking to them throughout the season kept me going and kept me motivated."

