Joe Brady Could Be Just What the Panthers Offense Needed

After a disappointing 5-11 campaign in 2019, the Carolina Panthers decided to usher in a new coaching staff, including brilliant offensive mind Joe Brady to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

Brady, 30, is now the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator. He will be coaching and drawing up plays for a few guys that are older than him. Will it work though? Without a shadow of a doubt, says Glen West of LSU Country on Sports Illustrated.

"The one and most important element that Joe Brady will bring to the Panthers is he's mastered putting his skills position players in space and getting them the ball. At LSU, rarely would there be a scenario that called for the Tigers to not utilize the receivers, tight ends and running back out of the backfield. He spreads his guys out and you need to have the quarterback and the o-line to get the most out of that style. He'll do wonders for Christian McCaffrey, who is already the best pass catching back in the NFL and if Teddy Bridgewater can prove to be a little more than a game manager, there's opportunity for real success. Coming from the Sean Payton school of offense, Brady is a young, brash and extremely bright offensive mind that should help in all facets of the Panthers offense now and in the immediate future."

This analysis is exactly what we've heard about Brady since the day he was hired. He will be able to stretch the field by having guys like D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, and take shots down the field with Robby Anderson. I believe the biggest misconception about Brady is that he's just going to sling it around and abandon the run game. He understands that McCaffrey is the team's best playmaker and needs to get the ball in his hands to win games. When you look back to what he did at LSU, he actually ran the ball quite a bit, which made it a fairly balanced offensive attack. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 215 carries for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round.

In Brady's one year in Baton Rouge, he completely changed the offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for only 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns the year prior to Brady's arrival. What did he do in 2019? Well, he won the Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and set an FBS single-season record with 60 passing touchdowns, while throwing for 5,671 yards. To say the very least, Brady knows what it takes to turnaround an offense and not just get it moving in the right direction, but making it an elite unit in a short period of time.

Last week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media about several topics, one which included his early thoughts on his young play caller.

"I've been nothing but impressed with Joe Brady. For being such a young guy, he is a football grinder. He's constantly working on football and I think the players recognize that. The players always know who works and who doesn't. The biggest thing I liked about Joe and the reason that I wanted to hire Joe is at LSU he ran a version of the Saints system and had success with it."

How do you think the Panthers offense will go under Joe Brady?

