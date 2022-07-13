Skip to main content

Johnny Hekker Posts Funny Tweet About Giving Baker Mayfield His Jersey Number

This tweet is pure gold.

One thing Panthers fans wanted to know the moment the team acquired QB Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns was what jersey number he would wear. Punter Johnny Hekker, who signed with the team in April, claimed the No. 6 jersey as backup quarterback PJ Walker agreed to switch to No. 11. 

During Tuesday's introductory press conference, Mayfield revealed that he agreed to a deal with Hekker to wear No. 6. 

"I guess it's time to break the news," Mayfield said. "I made a deal in my own negotiating with Johnny. Obviously, when it comes to a four-time All-Pro you have to ask for permission and he was willing to make that sacrifice. He's a guy that's got a chip on his shoulder as well. You know, undrafted free agent that spent his whole career with the Rams and now he's got a chip on his shoulder. But I've had fun getting to know him over the phone. He seems like a great guy and a great leader."

Moments after Baker broke the news, Hekker posted a hilarious GIF on Twitter to gloat about what he received in his end of the deal. 

In an article on Panthers.com, Hekker didn't unveil how much money Mayfield paid him for the number but did explained his reasoning behind it all, which mustered up a few laughs on social media.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Gas prices are crazy these days, so you've got to do what you can do to keep the tank full," Hekker joked. "But in all reality, it's kind of a fresh start for both of us here in Carolina. You want a quarterback who can feel good about what they're playing in. I'm excited to get a fresh start in a new number for the first time in my career."

Hekker's new number has not been updated on the team's site as of Wednesday morning. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-07-11T192012.379
GM Report

Panthers GM Says It Will Be an 'Open Competition' for Starting QB Job

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_18183045_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Baker Mayfield Reveals Which Number He Will Wear with Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 1.17.59 PM
GM Report

WATCH: Scott Fitterer on Trading for Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
zoom_2
GM Report

WATCH: Baker Mayfield Introductory Press Conference

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_16745947_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: DT Bravvion Roy Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18497755_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What to Expect from the Panthers' Second-Year Players

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
USATSI_17211678_168388579_lowres (4)
GM Report

Three Keys to a Winning Season for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022
USATSI_16649112_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: DT Matt Ioannidis Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 11, 2022