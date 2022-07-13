Johnny Hekker Posts Funny Tweet About Giving Baker Mayfield His Jersey Number

One thing Panthers fans wanted to know the moment the team acquired QB Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns was what jersey number he would wear. Punter Johnny Hekker, who signed with the team in April, claimed the No. 6 jersey as backup quarterback PJ Walker agreed to switch to No. 11.

During Tuesday's introductory press conference, Mayfield revealed that he agreed to a deal with Hekker to wear No. 6.

"I guess it's time to break the news," Mayfield said. "I made a deal in my own negotiating with Johnny. Obviously, when it comes to a four-time All-Pro you have to ask for permission and he was willing to make that sacrifice. He's a guy that's got a chip on his shoulder as well. You know, undrafted free agent that spent his whole career with the Rams and now he's got a chip on his shoulder. But I've had fun getting to know him over the phone. He seems like a great guy and a great leader."

Moments after Baker broke the news, Hekker posted a hilarious GIF on Twitter to gloat about what he received in his end of the deal.

In an article on Panthers.com, Hekker didn't unveil how much money Mayfield paid him for the number but did explained his reasoning behind it all, which mustered up a few laughs on social media.

"Gas prices are crazy these days, so you've got to do what you can do to keep the tank full," Hekker joked. "But in all reality, it's kind of a fresh start for both of us here in Carolina. You want a quarterback who can feel good about what they're playing in. I'm excited to get a fresh start in a new number for the first time in my career."

Hekker's new number has not been updated on the team's site as of Wednesday morning.

