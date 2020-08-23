Juston Burris Noted as the "Unsung Hero" of Training Camp

Juston Burris was brought in to help a struggling Panthers secondary, and it seems like he is proving his worth and then some in training camp. In nine games with the Browns last season, Burris had 32 combined tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Burris left the Browns via free agency and looked for a team that would give him a chance to perform. Matt Rhule decided to take a chance on the 27-year-old and so far, he seems quite pleased. Here's what he had to say about the new Panthers safety's performance throughout training camp:

“I would say one of the unsung heroes of camp, one of the guys that we signed and I thought he was going to be good, but I just love his work ethic and attention to detail is Juston Burris."

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Rhule has been impressed by Burris because of the intangible aspects of his game, which is something that the head coach highly values. He believes that Burris is one of the players who could help this team rebuild properly.

"I mean, he’s exactly the type of guy that I want to build this thing around. Tough, fast, explosive, and versatile. He plays really loudly, he plays on special teams, he doesn’t complain. You get guys like him and [Jeremy] Chinn and all of a sudden you have something."

Rhule also stated that "He’s (Burris) been one of the guys this camp that you say to yourself, ‘Man, we got to keep this guy out here and really let him have an effect on the entire franchise.'” That is high praise coming from one of the most important faces in the Panthers organization. This should be good news for Panthers fans everywhere. Burris will be looking to have one of his best seasons of his career in 2020.