Kellen Moore is 'Not Out of the Race' for Panthers Job

The Cowboys offensive coordinator could end up being the next head coach in Carolina.

Steve Wilks and Frank Reich are believed to be the top two candidates for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. That said, don't count out Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Moore, 34, fits the bill of the young, offensive-minded coach that many believe team owner David Tepper would like to have. If we're being honest, every team that has an opening would like to have that guy that leads an exciting offense for years to come.

Moore has led the Cowboys' offense since 2019 and in that time, Dallas has been one of the top offenses in the league. That is with the exception of the 2020 season where starting quarterback Dak Prescott only played in five games due to injury. That season, the Cowboys started four quarterbacks; Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert.

Total offense

2022: 11th (354.8)

2021: 2 (401.4)

2020: 13 (371.8)

2019: 1 (431.5)

Scoring

2022: 4th (26.8)

2021: 1st (30.4)

2020: 17th (24.7)

2019: 6th (27.1)

With several pieces to build around on the defense and given the shortcomings on the offensive side of the ball, it makes sense that Carolina would be intrigued by Kellen Moore. He's young, has multiple years of play-calling experience, has the numbers to suggest he is one of the top young offensive minds and has played in the NFL.

Moore interviewed with the Panthers on Tuesday and reportedly stayed in Carolina for an extra day to continue talks about the job.

