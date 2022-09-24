Keys to the Game: Panthers vs Saints

The Panthers head into Week3 sitting at 0-2 after two tough losses at the hands of the Browns and the Giants. Since 1970, only 9.5% of teams make the playoffs after dropping their first two games, including the 2018 Houston Texans as the only example of such a feat since 1998.

History tells us that if coach Rhule's squad is to turn this season around and have a chance of playing some postseason football, this weekend's matchup against the Saints is a must-win. Here are the keys to accomplishing that:

McCaffrey needs more touches

Christian McCaffrey has touched the ball 33 times in the first two games with 25 rushing attempts, and 8 receptions. This puts him at 18th and 11th in the league respectively for rushing and receiving touches amongst running backs over the first two games.

The star running back’s touches on the ground is in line with his career averages (13.3/game), but his yard per attempt is currently sitting at a career-high 5.4. Sure, there are negative game scripts to be accounted for, but the efficiency is there and he needs to be leaned on while the offense continues to figure things out.

His receptions are where there seems to be the most room for improvement. Sitting at four in each game so far, CMC is below his career average of 6.21/game. Not only are the receptions down, but the yard per reception is down as well from a career average of 8.4 (never below 8.1 over a season), to an uncharacteristic 6.25 yards per reception this season.

The Panthers are currently averaging 5.2 yards per play (20th in the NFL), but with consistency issues seeping through, the all-pro talent needs to be turned to. McCaffrey has a great opportunity to help the offense find its rhythm and create some explosive plays, but those plays will need to be sought out more than they have so far.

Dial up the aggression with turnovers in mind

The Saints are coming off a game in which they committed 5 turnovers against the Buccaneers. Their total of 6 thus far is tied for the most in the league. They have also allowed 10 sacks thus far, conceding 4 to the Falcons and 6 to the Bucs. The Panthers have yet to force a turnover through two games, the only team in the NFL with that distinction and have registered just 4 sacks on the season. Something is going to have to give.

The Panthers defensive rankings look fine at first glance, highlighted by allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game. The worry is that the team has played teams quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones. Better quarterbacks are going to make it tough to maintain that ranking as the season goes on. As the team is forced to key in more on opposing passing games, the 29th-ranked rushing defense is sure to suffer.

Setting the tone defensively is going to have to be a skill the defense develops to compensate as more talented offenses come to town. Jameis Winston, who is currently playing with multiple fractures in his back, is a great place to test the aggression necessary to make that happen.

Take more shots, make the crucial plays easier

The Panthers have converted just 7-24 of 3rd & 4th down conversions this season and have amassed just 33 first downs through two games (7 of which came from penalties from the other team). Good offenses generally find themselves picking up first downs through the air noticeably more than on the ground because that usually implies more success on earlier downs, yet the Panthers have picked up just 14 passing first downs this season as opposed to their 12 on the ground.

The inability to pick up the longer third downs through the air so far is a large reason why the Panthers have only run 104 plays from scrimmage this season, the third-fewest in the league. Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo will need to evaluate the best course of action for more success on earlier downs to mitigate the team’s current ineffectiveness during the more crucial plays. If gunslinger Baker Mayfield and company can generate more explosive plays earlier, the underneath should surely open up more as things progress.

