Kyle Brandt Picks Panthers to Win NFC South

Nobody is picking the Carolina Panthers to win the NFC Sou...wait just one minute says Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football. Yes, that's right. Kyle Brandt has chosen the Panthers to win the NFC South in 2022.

"We keep coming back to these two teams [Tampa Bay and New Orleans]. But you have to believe in yourself. You have to believe in your gut and you have to believe in your eyes. And the winner of the NFC South is going to be right here. We're gonna go with the Panthers. And hold on. Everybody just chill, breathe, breathe. I want to understand a few things. Okay, I'm gonna help you breathe. Last year, the 2021 Panthers were three in a row before Christian McCaffrey got hurt. Christian McCaffrey is back. McCaffrey will be a superstar this year. Last year, the Carolina Panthers had literally the worst quarterback play out of 32 teams by any available metric. Baker Mayfield is going to go here starting with a win week one against the Browns. I believe in the young defense. I think the Panthers are going to win the South. I don't care what anybody else is saying, I never have. The Panthers will win the south."

