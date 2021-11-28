Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Dolphins
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
OL John Miller
QB Matt Barkley
S Kenny Robinson
CB Rashaan Melvin
LB Kamal Martin
TE Colin Thompson
Read More
MIAMI DOLPHINS INACTIVES
CB Trill Williams
S Brandon Jones
S Will Parks
LB Darius Hodge
TE Adam Shaheen
DT John Jenkins
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.