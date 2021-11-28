List of Inactives for Panthers vs Dolphins

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

OL John Miller

QB Matt Barkley

S Kenny Robinson

CB Rashaan Melvin

LB Kamal Martin

TE Colin Thompson

MIAMI DOLPHINS INACTIVES

CB Trill Williams

S Brandon Jones

S Will Parks

LB Darius Hodge

TE Adam Shaheen

DT John Jenkins

