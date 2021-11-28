Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Dolphins

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins are just one hour away from kickoff in Hard Rock Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

    OL John Miller

    QB Matt Barkley

    S Kenny Robinson

    CB Rashaan Melvin

    LB Kamal Martin

    TE Colin Thompson

    Read More

    MIAMI DOLPHINS INACTIVES

    CB Trill Williams

    S Brandon Jones

    S Will Parks

    LB Darius Hodge

    TE Adam Shaheen

    DT John Jenkins

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16798560_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Dolphins

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_17213301_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Dolphins

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17208737_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Dolphins

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17208696_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Score Predictions for Panthers at Dolphins

    2 hours ago
    zoom_1
    GM Report

    WATCH: Joe Brady Previews Miami

    Nov 27, 2021
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews Miami

    Nov 27, 2021
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Press Conference 11/26

    Nov 26, 2021
    Untitled design (37)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Dolphins Game Preview

    Nov 26, 2021