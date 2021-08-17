Sports Illustrated home
Listen: 2021 Preseason Week 1 Recap with Schuyler Callihan + Desmond Johnson

The Panthers had some good and bad in their first preseason game of the year.
Each week, Schuyler Callihan of All Panthers on Sports Illustrated and Desmond Johnson of Tobacco Road Sports Radio will release a podcast recapping the Carolina Panthers' previous game and give a small preview into the next game.

For the first show of the season, they discuss their three takeaways from the preseason matchup against the Colts.

Click here and hit download to give it a listen!

