September 1, 2021
LISTEN: Panthers Preseason Recap, Bold Predictions + More

Schuyler Callihan and Desmond Johnson breakdown their thoughts on the Panthers' preseason and what to expect in the regular season.
Each week, Schuyler Callihan of All Panthers on Sports Illustrated and Desmond Johnson of Tobacco Road Sports Radio will release a podcast recapping the Carolina Panthers' previous game and give a small preview into the next game.

In Ep. 3, the guys discuss their takeaways from the preseason and offer up some bold takes for the 2021 campaign.

Click here and hit download to give it a listen!

