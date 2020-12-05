MAILBAG: Trading Up in the Draft, McCaffrey as a Trade Piece, Rhule's Success

Each week, we will dive into the All Panthers mailbag to answer a few questions from Panther fans that were sent in via Twitter or Facebook. To have your question answered in next week's mailbag, DM us on Twitter @SI_Panthers or message us on Facebook at Panther Maven on Sports Illustrated.

What would be worth giving up for the ability to draft No. 1 overall?

You'd have to give up a whole heck of a lot and I'm not sure that would be a smart move. With that said, it's not like the Panthers have very many attractive trade pieces that you can throw in that you would be comfortable giving up. Curtis Samuel, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Donte Jackson are all going to be a part of the future in Carolina so that really only leaves McCaffrey - which isn't happening.

Would the Panthers consider trading their 1st round pick + Christian McCaffrey to the Jets for the No. 1 pick?

Similar to the first response but I don't see why the Panthers would have any interest in trading McCaffrey, at least right now. Maybe a couple of years down the road if he's still having some injury issues, then maybe but not right this moment. To be quite honest, I don't think it would make sense for the Panthers to move up. When you're in a rebuild, you want to accumulate draft picks, not give them up. Moving from the 7th pick to the 1st would mean you're giving up a king's ransom and that would be a very risky move by GM Marty Hurney.

Do you believe Matt Rhule is the right guy for the job?

I do. He has the blueprint for success. I mean, just look at what Temple and Baylor were like before he got there compared to how he left each of those programs. Now, Baylor and Temple are both struggling again and it's no coincidence. They're schools that are not known to be winners year in and year out. Many folks are worried about whether or not he will be successful making the jump from college to the NFL. To me, football is football. He clearly knows it, understands it, and can build a winning culture from scratch. He turned around two college programs that were in terrible shape and had to recruit guys to want to be a part of the turnaround at each place, he wasn't able to pay them. Now that he's in the NFL, he can throw some money at guys to help get them bought in. For me, it's a no-brainer. I think he's going to have tremendous success in Carolina, it just may take a few years to get the roster that he envisions on having.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.