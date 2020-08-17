MAILROOM: Possibility of Cutting a QB, Signing a RB + More

Welcome to this week's All Panthers Mailroom. We invite you to ask any questions that you may have for us regarding the Panthers. Every Friday, we will open up our mailbag in the "community" section of our site and will answer your questions every Monday.

Do you think the Panthers would cut Will Grier?

Very, very unlikely. He's only played in one and a half games and was put in a bad situation at the end of last year. Joe Brady's offensive scheme is one that is similar to what Grier was in at West Virginia. It's way too early to be thinking of letting him go and this coaching staff seems to like the direction he is heading in. To further that question, I would expect the Panthers to carry all three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Is there any chance we sign another running back before the season?

Also very unlikely. If they do, I wouldn't expect a new signing to be a seasoned vet, but another low-profile addition like Trenton Cannon. The coaching staff seems pleased with Mike Davis as RB2 and given the lack of cap space, I don't think you'll see any significant move made in the running back room.

What position has T.J. Green been practicing at on defense?

Tre Boston told the media today that he has been playing some corner, but has played multiple positions. I don't believe he will have a set position in the secondary, many of the safeties will be asked to play multiple spots on the field in a "postionless" defense. Matt Rhule also told the media that they have been training him at corner because they like his length, but will be able to move all over the place.

