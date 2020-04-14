AllPanthers
Mark Ingram on Christian McCaffrey's New Deal: "He Deserves That"

Schuyler Callihan

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers and running back Christian McCaffrey reached an agreement on a contract extension over four years, worth $64 million. The deal makes McCaffrey not only the highest paid running back in the league, but in the history of the NFL.

Players around the league have took notice of the deal and are showing love to McCaffrey for earning the big contract, especially Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram who said the following on a video posted by the Ravens:

"I think he deserves that. 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving. He's just a high percentage, high volume of their offense and he's just an impact player. Why should a running back be treated less than another position? I think he deserves that and I think his value on the team and his value across the league deserves that. I'm all for his deal, I'm excited for his deal and hopefully the running back market keeps increasing."

Although $64 million may seem like an awful lot to hand out to a running back, if there is one guy you're going to be willing to give a huge lump of cash out to, it's Christian McCaffrey. 

What do you think of Ingram's comments on running backs being treated differently? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

