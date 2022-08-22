Matt Corral Makes Instagram Post Following Lisfranc Injury

Matt Corral's rookie season in the NFL has likely come to an end after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the Panthers preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that the team is "exploring possibilities and the options with the best doctors in the country," but that he is expected to miss a "significant" amount of time.

"I hate it for him," Rhule said. "I thought he was playing well too. I left him down there in that situation backed up because I wanted him to have that, here's the crowd, here's the noise. But I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early on in the game. Found some guys that were open, did some really good things. I know Matt's a battler. He's just going to have to grind taking care of his foot and all of the things he needs to do as a quarterback."

As heartbreaking of a situation it is, the young quarterback seems to be in good spirits. He made an Instagram post over the weekend stating, "God blessed me with an opportunity to get everything I ever wanted in life... see you soon."

