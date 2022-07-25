Monday morning, rookie quarterback Matt Corral and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Corral was one of the few draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft that had yet to sign a contract. With Corral now officially on board, the Panthers have signed all six of their selections from April's draft.

With the addition of Baker Mayfield, there's a strong chance that Corral doesn't touch the field as a rookie. According to GM Scott Fitterer, this will not be a "redshirt year" for Corral. He will be in the mix during training camp and will remain an option throughout the season.

"We'll see how it goes and how it all plays out," Fitterer said. "The one good thing about Matt, there is a good transition for him with this college offense that he was in and into the NFL offense. Especially this Ben McAdoo offense, there's a lot of verbiage. And this will allow him the chance to really learn at his own pace and learn from a couple of pros in the room in Sam and Baker. When it's time for him to get out there and play, he can get out there and earn that job if he's ready. But it's going to be on him to learn and to play well when he gets there. Right now, our focus is on getting all of our quarterbacks up to speed so we can play good, quality football this year at that position."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.