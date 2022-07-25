Skip to main content

Matt Corral Agrees to Terms on Rookie Contract with Panthers

Corral has inked his rookie deal with Carolina.

Monday morning, rookie quarterback Matt Corral and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Corral was one of the few draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft that had yet to sign a contract. With Corral now officially on board, the Panthers have signed all six of their selections from April's draft.

With the addition of Baker Mayfield, there's a strong chance that Corral doesn't touch the field as a rookie. According to GM Scott Fitterer, this will not be a "redshirt year" for Corral. He will be in the mix during training camp and will remain an option throughout the season.

"We'll see how it goes and how it all plays out," Fitterer said. "The one good thing about Matt, there is a good transition for him with this college offense that he was in and into the NFL offense. Especially this Ben McAdoo offense, there's a lot of verbiage. And this will allow him the chance to really learn at his own pace and learn from a couple of pros in the room in Sam and Baker. When it's time for him to get out there and play, he can get out there and earn that job if he's ready. But it's going to be on him to learn and to play well when he gets there. Right now, our focus is on getting all of our quarterbacks up to speed so we can play good, quality football this year at that position."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17387052_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Five Panthers That Need a Strong Training Camp

By Schuyler Callihan56 minutes ago
USATSI_18724186_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Key Position Battles to Watch in Training Camp

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17344831_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: OL Deonte Brown

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18541780_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: CB Kalon Barnes Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17346581_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers Player Ratings That Madden 23 Got Wrong

By Blake Johnson23 hours ago
USATSI_17403996_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Shaq's Request, New Jersey Numbers/Helmets, Roster Projections + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 10:41 AM EDT
USATSI_14094779_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: TE Stephen Sullivan

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 10:32 AM EDT
USATSI_17479944_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: CB Keith Taylor Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 10:12 AM EDT