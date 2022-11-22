Matt Rhule Details What He Regrets During Time with Panthers

We haven't heard from Matt Rhule since he was fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers on October 10th, following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Tuesday morning, he made an appearance on Good Morning Football on NFL Network and talked about what this last month has been like for him and what he wish he did differently during his stint in Carolina.

"It's been good. It's been hard. I'm not going to lie to you. I've been coaching for a long, long time. That part of it's hard. I have a chance now, I'm working on my youngest daughter's jump shot. That's my coaching right now. I spend a little time every day doing some football. Going back watching tape, watching games and try to do what all the great coaches I know have done after you get fired going back and saying, 'hey, what could I have done better?' and getting ready for the next chance."

"You know, I think when I look back at my time in Carolina, I look back on it fondly, I'll say that first. I think I'll always take away from it that no matter what level you coach - I've coached at FCS, I've coached at Division III, I've coached at Group of Five, Power Five, and then the NFL...it always comes down to relationships. And if I could go back, I wish I would have done a better job in year one and year two of having really strong relationships with the players. And I could blame COVID and masks and all those things, but at the end of last year I got together with Shaq Thompson. I got together with Christian McCaffrey. And I went back to just being Coach Matt. The guy that was coaching at Temple. The guy that was running around in a t-shirt and shorts having fun with it. It didn't end the way I wanted it to but I'm proud I never lost the locker room. I'm proud that those guys fought and stood up for me til the very end. I hope I get another chance to coach. I'll try to do some things better football-wise. But at the end of the day, relationships and players knowing you'll do whatever you can for them. That's the most important thing. That's who I've always been and it was great to get back to that. Just probably a little too late."

