Matt Rhule Gives Initial Thoughts on QBs Mac Jones, Jamie Newman

Throughout the week, the Carolina Panthers coaching staff will be working with some of the best prospects in this year's draft at Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. One area that folks will be paying close attention to is the quarterback spot.

The Panthers' staff will be working with Jamie Newman (Wake Forest/Georgia), Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), and Mac Jones (Alabama).

After spending a couple of days with them, Rhule gave some initial thoughts on the quarterbacks, specifically Jones and Newman.

Rhule on Mac Jones:

"The guy was just playing two weeks ago and the fact that he's here, I think speaks a lot about who he is. You have a chance to see his intelligence, he makes really quick decisions, he processes information quickly - he's an alpha. He's the first guy on the practice field, he's the first guy in the runnings so he's got a lot of really strong traits. Mobility is important. I thought yesterday he slid in the pocket, moved around. I thought he had good mobility. I think all of these players have questions that they have to answer but I thought he looked really good doing that yesterday."

Rhule on Jamie Newman:

"Jamie is smart, he works really hard at it. He throws a good ball, he's athletic. I think for the quarterbacks a lot of them dropped back yesterday and there was a lot of pressure and they couldn't get a lot of balls off just because the d-line is ahead of the o-line. But everything I've seen from Jamie has been really good. I just want to see him get a few more opportunities to get back there and sling it and to get a little more comfortable. I'm hoping that will come today. For a guy that's been out for a year, you don't really see that. You don't really see somebody that looks too rusty."

