September 20, 2021
Matt Rhule Provides Injury Update on Pat Elflein & Yetur Gross-Matos

The latest news on the injury front for the Panthers.
The Panthers left Sunday's game with a win over the New Orleans Saints but also left the game a little beaten up. Offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Pat Eflein both went down alongside defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. 

Monday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he is concerned that Gross-Matos will not be available this week. "I'm not going to get into the length or anything like that but he rolled his ankle."

As for Pat Elflein, Rhule stated, "I don't expect Pat to play." Elflein injured his hamstring during Sunday's game in the first half and was replaced by Dennis Daley. Rhule named Daley the starting left guard for Thursday's game at Houston. 

There is no update on Cameron Erving but he is expected to play this week. Running back Christian McCaffrey (cramps) is also expected to play and there are no concerns in regards to his status according to the Panthers head coach.

