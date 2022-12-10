Meaningful December Football Has Returned to Carolina

It's been a whacky season in the NFL, most notably in the NFC South division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop the standings at 6-6, but the Atlanta Falcons (5-8), Carolina Panthers (4-8), and New Orleans Saints (4-9) all remain in the mix with five weeks left in the regular season.

"Our approach has always been the next game," Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said. "You want to play your best football in December. That's always been the case. And this is an opportunity for us to go against what many consider to be a playoff team, which I feel they are as well. On the road, hostile environment, so we'll see exactly how we pair up."

What's most impressive about the Panthers still being in the hunt, despite having a 4-8 record, is how well this team has overcome all of the change adversity. Whether it be Matt Rhule being fired, several assistant coaches being fired or following Rhule to Nebraska, trading Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, having three quarterbacks start, etc. This team has not let that stuff become a distraction. Instead, they've used it as motivation and have continued to improve week by week.

"I think our guys have really done a tremendous job not allowing it get in the way and whatever it may be. It could be weather, it could be all kinds of stuff outside in their personal life," Wilks stated. "We got to find ways to be professionals to refocus and come and do our jobs. These guys have done a tremendous job of blocking out those things and performing well."

If the Panthers can somehow find a way to pull one out on the road in Seattle, they have a chance to catch fire toward the end of the season. Their next two games? Pittsburgh and Detroit at home, who have a combined record of 10-14. They're not guaranteed wins by any means, but they are very winnable games. Then, to close out the season, Carolina hits the road to face New Orleans and Tampa - two teams they've already defeated.

Only having four wins to this point of the season and remaining in contention for the postseason isn't normal, but hey, meaningful football in December hasn't existed in Carolina since 2017.

