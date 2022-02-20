Skip to main content

Mike Tannenbaum Believes the Panthers Should Sign Mitch Trubisky

The Panthers need to address the quarterback position, but this isn't the way to do it.

Many expect the Carolina Panthers to make a big move at quarterback this offseason. Whether that be trading for Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo or drafting a quarterback with the sixth overall pick, a move is likely to be made. 

One name that never really popped into my mind is Buffalo Bills backup, Mitch Trubisky. Now I will admit, a couple of years ago when the Panthers parted ways with Cam Newton, I thought it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring in Trubisky to be a "bridge" to the next face of the franchise. Heading into year three of the Matt Rhule era, there is no time for a "bridge". It's time to find a quarterback. 

So, how did this come about? Well, former front office executive Mike Tannenbaum vouced for this scenario on NFL Live. 

"I'd sign Mitch Trubisky," Tannenbaum said when asked what the Panthers should do. "He's really intriguing to me. I'd bring him in and let the best player play. It could be Sam Darnold, it could be Mitch Trubisky, I would even consider drafting another one. I would keep going until I found one. That, to me, is sort of the methodology that you need to have at this position."

Co-hosts of the show, Damien Woody and Jeff Darlington were not in love with the idea whatsoever.

Read More

"Mitch huh? Okay, we can roll with that," Woody said. "I don't know how much Matt Rhule is going to roll with that, how long that would last. But I guess when you've got a quarterback that's on your cap for $18 million, you don't have many options."

"I mean, Mike T is a scout. I just, I can't find a match for Mitch Trubisky," said Darlington.

Woody does make a good point that the money owed to Darnold does limit what the Panthers can do at the position this offseason. The best option may be to draft the quarterback with the most potential, Malik Willis, and let he and Darnold battle it out.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16835615_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Mike Tannenbaum Believes the Panthers Should Sign Mitch Trubisky

By Schuyler Callihan
1 minute ago
USATSI_16927244_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0

By Schuyler Callihan
2 hours ago
USATSI_17600559_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

By Schuyler Callihan
3 hours ago
USATSI_16606291_168388579_lowres (2)
News

The Panthers May Lose a Key Member of the Front Office

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17109711_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17413041_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Should the Panthers Do with Cam Newton?

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16965492_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 18, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-02-17T111255.293
GM Report

Predicting Which Free Agents the Panthers Will Re-Sign

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 17, 2022