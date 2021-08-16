Monday Morning Thoughts: QB2 Battle Isn't Over, Young Stars Shine + More

The Carolina Panthers fell 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the first preseason game of the month. Despite some sloppy play (10 penalties), there were some bright spots as well. One of the biggest things I took away from this game is that there are still a lot of unknowns. Whether it be question marks at left tackle, backup quarterback, linebacker depth, or offensive line depth, there are several things that Matt Rhule and his staff need to find answers to sooner than later.

P.J. Walker vs Will Grier - No one won the backup job...yet

Walker got off to a great start going 4/5 for 92 yards on the opening drive which included an impressive play where he used his legs to extend the play and escape pressure before finding Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 60-yard gain. That drive resulted in a Joey Slye field goal which became the theme of the day. Despite the strong start, Walker sort of fizzled out as the game moved along. He missed high on some throws and didn't make the best decisions. He could have run one in for a score but elected to make a low-percentage throw that fell incomplete. Even when you go back to his start last year vs Detroit, it was the same thing. A good start that showed flashes of what he could do but as the defense adjusted, he wasn't quite as sharp. Accuracy has been a big problem for him and that showed on Sunday as he completed just 10 of his 21 pass attempts (47%).

As for Grier, he didn't really blow me away either but he also had fewer opportunities. He went 6/10 (two were drops) for 31 yards and also didn't get a chance to work a two-minute offense since Indianapolis milked the final seven minutes off the clock. Meanwhile, Walker went 0/5 in his final drive of the first half. With the end of half/end of game results being something that bothered Matt Rhule a year ago, I can guarantee you that Walker going 0/5 didn't solidify his role as QB2. Hopefully next week, Grier will get more opportunities to throw the ball and push some things downfield. He made some good decisions and throws on Sunday but I want to see more. Not to mention, that was Grier's first game action in two years.

Youngsters look promising

Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall Jr. already appear to be guys that Carolina can count on in the regular season. Hubbard will be able to spell McCaffrey from time to time and the Panthers won't have much of a drop-off in production while he's in the game. His skill set also gives Joe Brady the ability to call the same stuff as if McCaffrey were on the field. He finished the afternoon with 80 yards on seven carries with a long of 59. Marshall hauled in three of his five targets for 88 yards and it looks like the transition to the NFL will be a smooth one for him. I know it's only one game and a preseason one at that, but Marshall could turn out to be one of the best receivers in the 2021 draft class.

Defensively, I liked what I saw from cornerback Keith Taylor and defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon. Both guys were very active and used their athleticism to make plays. Even with the incredible depth that the Panthers have at corner, Taylor could have a decent-sized role. I wasn't very high on him when he was drafted but he's headed in the right direction.

Left tackle could become a big issue

Although it seems like a good idea to move Taylor Moton over to the left side, I wouldn't be comfortable in doing so if I were Matt Rhule. Tackle to guard or guard to tackle is one thing but to flip to the opposite side of the line as a tackle is a pretty tough ask. The only problem is, the Panthers may not have a choice. Trent Scott and Martez Ivey were subpar at best on Sunday and are clearly not going to be the answer. Cameron Erving can't seem to stay healthy long enough to be the guy over a 17-game schedule and even if he is healthy, I'm not so sure he can be above average. Unless someone steps up in the coming weeks, this could develop into a huge issue for Carolina.

Not concerned with sloppy play

Ten penalties, especially seven first-half penalties sound like a lot but I wouldn't get overly concerned with it. Preseason games are typically sloppy in their own right as most of these guys are being rotated in with a bunch of different guys not only during the game but in practice as well. They aren't able to establish the same rapport as the ones and it will show. Matt Rhule said that they did not implement a silent count throughout the week because they didn't feel like it was necessary. Even QB Will Grier said it was pretty hard to hear and that the crowd noise definitely played a factor. If the sloppiness continues next Saturday, then it's time to start getting a little concerned.

