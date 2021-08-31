August 31, 2021
BREAKING: Patriots Release QB Cam Newton

New England made a shocking roster move Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots released quarterback and former Carolina Panther star Cam Newton, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Newton spent just one season in New England and played really well before having a bout with COVID. Newton didn't bounce back the same which led to the Patriots falling to a 7-9 record and draft Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 15 games with New England, Newton completed 65% of his passes and tossed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

The Panthers also made a move at the quarterback position Tuesday morning by waiving Will Grier, who was thought to be Newton's successor in Carolina.

