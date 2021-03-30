NFL Expands to 17-Game Schedule, Adds Panthers vs Texans for 2021

The NFL approved a 17-game schedule for the 2021 season, extending the season by one extra week. With the additional game, the Panthers will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans.

A couple of months ago, there were rumors floating around that the Panthers were one of the three teams that were interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson but off-the-field issues have stalled those talks. Had the Panthers been able to acquire Watson, that would have set up for an incredible storyline with his return to Houston - the team he has been demanding a trade from.

Dates for this year's schedule have not been made official, but the opponents for the Panthers have been released.

Home

Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Football Team, Eagles, Jets, Patriots, Vikings.

Away

Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Cowboys, Giants, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals, Texans

