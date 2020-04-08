AllPanthers
OddsShark Sets Carolina Panthers Over/Under Win Total

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020 NFL season is just around the corner (we hope) and the Carolina Panthers will be under the direction of first-year head coach Matt Rhule and new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

It will be the first year that the Panthers won't be heading into a season with Ron Rivera and Cam Newton as members of the organization for nearly a decade. Throw in the departures of Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly and nearly every other household name over the last few years now moving on and you have yourself an extremely young team.

Recently, OddsShark.com set the Panthers over/under win total for the 2020 season at 5.5. This would put the Panthers in dead last in the NFC South as they sit behind New Orleans (10), Tampa Bay (9), and Atlanta (7.5). The Panthers' win total also ties for the lowest over/under in the league with the Jaguars, Bengals, and Redskins also sitting at 5.5.

In my opinion, despite Carolina's youth, the Panthers have too much firepower to be the worst team in the NFL. However, I do think they finish slightly under that total with a 5-11 record. 

Do you think the Panther surpass the 5.5 win total in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

