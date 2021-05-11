OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire Cole Spencer as Director of College Scouting

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Cole Spencer as director of college scouting.

Spencer comes from the Washington Football Team where he was a part of the scouting department since 2010. He began as a scouting assistant for two years before being promoted to a regional scout in 2012. He scouted three main regions over the course of seven years (Northeast, Midwest, & Southeast). In 2019, he was promoted once again to a national scout.

