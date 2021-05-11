Sports Illustrated home
OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire Cole Spencer as Director of College Scouting

Carolina makes another addition to the scouting department.
Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Cole Spencer as director of college scouting.

Spencer comes from the Washington Football Team where he was a part of the scouting department since 2010. He began as a scouting assistant for two years before being promoted to a regional scout in 2012. He scouted three main regions over the course of seven years (Northeast, Midwest, & Southeast). In 2019, he was promoted once again to a national scout.

