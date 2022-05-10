OL Cade Mays Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that former Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays has signed his rookie contract and will report to rookie minicamp on time.

Mays becomes the third Panthers 2022 NFL Draft pick to sign his contract, joining fellow sixth round pick defensive end Amaré Barno and cornerback Kalon Barnes who was taken in the seventh round.

Mays was selected with the 199th overall pick in the draft and has some experience playing both tackle and guard. He projects as a guard in the NFL and should be able to vie for a backup spot somewhere along the line.

