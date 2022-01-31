Opening Odds for Bengals vs Rams in Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 - the matchup we all knew would happen, right?

On Sunday, the Bengals became the first team since the 2003 Carolina Panthers to go from owning the NFL's worst record then making the Super Bowl just two years later. The 1981 San Francisco 49ers are the only other team to do it, so to see this quick of a turnaround is almost unheard of. Having Joe Burrow as your quarterback will do that. In his first full year in the league, Burrow tossed for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading the Bengals to become AFC North champions and now, champions of the AFC.

The Rams are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball but got even better during the middle of the season when they traded for Von Miller and signed WR Odell Beckham Jr. who was released from the Browns. Los Angeles was a pretty good team a year ago but were a little handcuffed with Jared Goff running the offense. The Rams decided to go all-in sending Goff and multiple first round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. After 12 long years with the Lions, Stafford is finally on a team that is surrounded with talent and he made the most of it by taking them to the Super Bowl in his first year in the organization.

Shortly after the NFC Championship game concluded, sportsbooks began releasing the opening odds for the Super Bowl matchup between the Bengals and Rams. As of Monday afternoon, all of the main sportsbooks have the Rams as a 4-point favorite and have the total set at 49.

