Skip to main content

Panthers 2022 Draft Pick Signs with Dolphins

The former Panther found a home pretty quickly.

The Carolina Panthers wanted to add more depth to the secondary late in the draft to challenge guys like Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Keith Taylor Jr., and so on. They were able to do so by selecting Baylor corner Kalon "Boogie" Barnes in the 7th round, 242nd overall.

Barnes had an impressive performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in February with a 4.23 40-yard dash, the second fastest time ever recorded at the annual event. He has a ton of speed but didn't factor much on special teams and for a guy that had the likes of Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, and Keith Taylor all in front of him, he needed to shine on special teams.

Tuesday evening, Barnes was released by the Panthers as part of the several moves to trim the roster down to 53 players.

"We made the decision to release him. We have a deep secondary room," said head coach Matt Rhule. "Kalon is obviously someone I've known for a long time. Great speed, great talent. Unfortunately, he's no longer with us."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shortly after being released by the Panthers, Barnes signed with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18806796_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Plan for Laviska Shenault, Darnold's Updated Injury Timeline, Cutting Barnes + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18606274_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18768758_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Announce 2022 Practice Squad Roster

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_13849221_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Have Found Their Kicker

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18768758_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Full List of Panthers Roster Moves from Cut Day

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18865022_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Done for the Season

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17078365_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Carolina Panthers Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18759445_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What Are the Panthers Getting in WR Laviska Shenault?

By Schuyler Callihan