Panthers 2022 Draft Pick Signs with Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers wanted to add more depth to the secondary late in the draft to challenge guys like Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Keith Taylor Jr., and so on. They were able to do so by selecting Baylor corner Kalon "Boogie" Barnes in the 7th round, 242nd overall.

Barnes had an impressive performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in February with a 4.23 40-yard dash, the second fastest time ever recorded at the annual event. He has a ton of speed but didn't factor much on special teams and for a guy that had the likes of Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, and Keith Taylor all in front of him, he needed to shine on special teams.

Tuesday evening, Barnes was released by the Panthers as part of the several moves to trim the roster down to 53 players.

"We made the decision to release him. We have a deep secondary room," said head coach Matt Rhule. "Kalon is obviously someone I've known for a long time. Great speed, great talent. Unfortunately, he's no longer with us."

Shortly after being released by the Panthers, Barnes signed with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

