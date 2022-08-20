Skip to main content

Panthers Activate LB Shaq Thompson from PUP List

Carolina gets a big piece of the defense back.

For the first time this preseason, Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson will be practicing as the team activated him off the PUP list on Saturday.

Thompson had a clean out of his knee over the offseason and did not participate during the two weeks of training camp in Spartanburg or this past week in New England.

Head coach Matt Rhule did tell reporters that most, if not all of the starters will play in the preseason finale next Friday against the Buffalo Bills. However, Thompson is not expected to suit up as they aim for him to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season on September 11th. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18894772_168388579_lowres
News

Matt Corral Has a ‘Significant’ Lisfranc Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896296_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896946_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Corral Leaves New England in Walking Boot

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18897146_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894735_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894806_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Offense Nonexistent in Panthers' Loss to Patriots

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885651_168388579_lowres
News

List of Players Not Playing vs New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17250745_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: P.J. Walker 'Expected' to Start Preseason Game vs Patriots

By Schuyler Callihan