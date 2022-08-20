Panthers Activate LB Shaq Thompson from PUP List

For the first time this preseason, Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson will be practicing as the team activated him off the PUP list on Saturday.

Thompson had a clean out of his knee over the offseason and did not participate during the two weeks of training camp in Spartanburg or this past week in New England.

Head coach Matt Rhule did tell reporters that most, if not all of the starters will play in the preseason finale next Friday against the Buffalo Bills. However, Thompson is not expected to suit up as they aim for him to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season on September 11th.

