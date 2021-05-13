Panthers Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Minicamp

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers released the jersey numbers that will be worn this weekend for rookie minicamp. The numbers are subject to change and are not officially the jersey numbers that will be worn during the season. However, some jersey numbers may remain the same.

CB Jaycee Horn - No. 8

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - No. 88

OT Brady Christensen - No. 70

TE Tommy Tremble - No. 82

RB Chuba Hubbard - No. 30

DT Daviyon Nixon - No. 94

CB Keith Taylor Jr. - No. 28

OL Deonte Brown - No. 77

WR Shi Smith - No. 12

LS Thomas Fletcher - No. 46

DT Phil Hoskins - No. 71

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

P Oscar Draguicevich - No. 15

RB Spencer Brown - No. 33

FB Mason Stokke - No. 40

LB Paddy Fisher - No. 47

OL David Moore - No. 68

